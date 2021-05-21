Jaguar Overseas Limited celebrates 3 decades of successful run

Jaguar Overseas Limited (JOL), the Indian headquartered Project Exports Company, is celebrating 30 years of pioneering innovation and sustainable development in the Design, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction industry. With its presence across Africa and Asia, JOL has successfully executed projects in segments ranging from Power, Oil & Gas, Agriculture, Renewables, and Civil Infrastructure.

From humble beginnings in the 90s, the company has consistently evolved with the changing ecosystem and kept pace with technological advancements to emerge as one of the leading Indian project export companies to leave a mark globally. JOL has been trusted with the execution of global development projects by leading funding agencies. This includes the construction and operations of Afghanistan's first utility-scale solar power project in the province of Kandahar, funded by USAID, and an ADB project for electrification work at Pul-e-Alam in the Central Asian country. It has also successfully executed World Bank-funded projects such as rural electrification in Benin and end-to-end execution of a 132 KV transmission line in Nepal.

Advertisement

The company has also undertaken significant projects under the Line of Credit extended by the Government of India for various infrastructure and development projects in Africa and Asia.

Talking about their journey and vision for the future, Mr. Manas Agarwal, Jaguar Overseas Limited, said, ''As the company celebrates 3 decades of its journey, the company is committed to continuing to play a pivotal role in advancing infrastructure design and engineering in India and across various geographies. The company is always cognizant of the changing trends and has been ahead of times in terms of the latest technologies and avant-garde designs. Our use of drones for stringing power conductors in hilly terrains and the integration of high-end software in our projects is a testament to our ingenuity. We have, and will continue to, strive towards excellence and fostering a culture of cutting-edge innovation. What truly inspires us is the impact that we have on communities worldwide.'' ''Rooted in India, we are also heavily invested in not just taking our expertise to other countries, but in the process, also contributing to the Indian economy. We will continue to work on projects on behalf of the Government of India to extend our expertise to countries in need, to ensure sustainable and equitable development to improve the lives of millions across the world. We are focused on power projects within the country. Infrastructure projects, we feel, will not just generate employment but also support economic development,'' he added.

The ongoing projects for the company including the construction of 409 health posts covering large parts of Zambia have received tremendous appreciation from local communities and the Zambian High Commission in India. The initiative is a means to provide access to cost-effective and quality health services as close to communities as possible under their universal health coverage scheme. This project comes under the EXIM Bank of India's Line of Credit for infrastructure projects in the southern African country.

Other significant projects funded by the Government of India include the power evacuation to Herat city from 42 MW Afghan-India Friendship Dam which was inaugurated by Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, and the construction of an Information Technology Park in Mozambique.

Given the current situation, the company follows stringent safety protocols viz. usage of masks, sanitisers, face shields, social distancing, etc across its various sites to ensure the safety and well-being of all its employees.

Within India, JOL is bullish about future projects in the infrastructure and electrification space. A fast-growing sector, the construction industry alone, is expected to reach USD 738.5 bn by 2022.

In the next few years, while India continues to remain a focus market, JOL is looking to further expand its footprints worldwide augmenting its position as the leading Indian-Global player in infrastructure design and engineering. It aims to strengthen India's position on the global map as an enabler of high-impact, innovative, and quality construction and infrastructure projects bringing in cutting-edge technology for sustainable development.

About Jaguar Overseas Limited Jaguar Overseas Ltd. (JOL), is an ISO certified Project Export Company engaged in Design, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction projects. Headquartered in New Delhi, India, the company has a global presence with operations in upto 11 countries in Asia and Africa. JOL boasts expertise in segments ranging from Power, Oil & Gas, Renewables, and Civil Infrastructure. The company is committed to sustainable development through innovative engineering and cutting-edge technology adoption and creating stakeholder value with uncompromising quality and safety standards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)