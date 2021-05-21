The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization said it has agreed to buy 200 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in an attempt to fill a big shortfall in the COVAX vaccine-sharing program caused by India suspending exports.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The European Union intends to invest 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) to build vaccine manufacturing hubs in Africa and to donate at least 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to poorer nations by the end of this year, the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said. * Spain will let people from non-EU countries who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 enter the country from June 7, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday.

* Norway will take its next major step in unwinding COVID-19 restrictions on May 27, allowing larger groups of people to meet and the public serving of alcohol until midnight, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said. * The European Union reached a deal on COVID-19 certificates designed to open up tourism across the 27-nation bloc this summer.

AMERICAS * Latin America is poised to receive millions of U.S.-made vaccines in the coming weeks as the United States emerges as a top exporter of the shots, according to two people familiar with the matter.

* Argentina will tighten lockdown measures to combat a severe second wave, as daily cases and deaths have broken records over the last week. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Rounding off a three-day meeting to discuss Olympic preparations and coronavirus countermeasures, officials said more than 80% of residents of the Olympic Village would be vaccinated ahead of July 23, when the Olympics start. * India said it was working to alleviate a shortage of a medicine used to treat a rare fungal disease hitting COVID-19 patients as its healthcare system reels under a massive wave of coronavirus infections.

* Thailand has detected it is first 15 domestically transmitted cases of the highly infectious coronavirus variant first found in India, authorities said. * South Korea approved Moderna's vaccine, as the country attempts to speed up its inoculation efforts, drug safety minister Kim Gang-lip said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Kenya's health ministry said it is in talks with vaccine manufacturers such as Johnson and Johnson as it seeks alternatives to the AstraZeneca shot after shipment delays of the drug from India.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * At least 6-8 million people may have died due to the COVID-19 pandemic so far versus the World Health Organization's official toll of around 3.4 million, a WHO official said.

* Pfizer and BionTech pledged to deliver 1 billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to poorer nations this year and another 1 billion next year, the boss of Pfizer said. * BioNTech Chief Executive Officer Ugur Sahin said the vaccine it developed with Pfizer is expected to be 70% to 75% effective in protecting against infections caused by the coronavirus variant first detected in India.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * World stocks steadied after a volatile week, taking their lead from a stronger Wall Street as U.S. data tempered inflation fears, while the dollar approached three-month lows on reduced bets of early Federal Reserve rate hikes.

* Eurozone business growth accelerated at its fastest pace in over three years in May, as a strong resurgence in the bloc's reopening service industry added to the impetus from an already-booming manufacturing sector, a survey showed. ($1 = 0.8205 euros)

