Russia does not rule tapping global Eurobond market again in 2021

The Russian finance ministry does not rule out tapping the global Eurobond market again later in 2021, having successfully sold all Eurobonds on offer this week, Deputy Finance Minister Timur Maksimov said on Friday.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-05-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 18:17 IST
The Russian finance ministry does not rule out tapping the global Eurobond market again later in 2021, having successfully sold all Eurobonds on offer this week, Deputy Finance Minister Timur Maksimov said on Friday. Russia raised 1.5 billion euros ($1.83 billion) in two Eurobond issues on Thursday, enjoying bids worth over 2.1 billion euros, as markets welcomed talks between Moscow and Washington's top diplomats and the easing of some U.S. sanctions.

Maksimov told Reuters the finance ministry keeps the door open for another bond issuance depending on market conditions. Russia's 2021 Eurobond plan envisages borrowing the equivalent of $3 billion, the amount it can raise via a couple of weekly OFZ treasury bond auctions at home.

"We are ready to consider all options," Maksimov said, when asked if the ministry plans to offer Eurobonds denominated in other currencies. But the global euro-denominated bond market "remains the most appealing from the point of view of available liquidity and investor base."

VTB Capital, one of organisers of this week's Eurobond issue, said investors from Russia bought 47% of the new 2036 Eurobond and 65% of the 2027 Eurobond, while the rest was purchased by investors from Austria, Germany, France and the UK, as well from the Middle East and Asia, VTB Capital said. VTB Capital did not mention U.S. investors taking part in the placement, seen as a move to defy the lingering geopolitical risks that have battered Russian markets. ($1 = 0.8201 euros)

