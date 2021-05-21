Portugal to launch VAT discount scheme for tourism sector

Left Menu

Portugal's scheme, initially due to launch in January but delayed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases at the start of the year, will cost 200 million euros and be financed by the country's EU recovery fund budget. The local tourism sector, accounting for nearly 15% of GDP before the pandemic, saw a 67% drop in revenues in 2020 as lockdowns and travel restrictions kept away foreign visitors whose spending fuels local restaurants, bars and hotels.

Portugal's finance ministry is testing out a new way to boost revenue for the country's struggling tourism sector - letting local customers use the VAT included in their bills as credit to spend in other tourist venues, such as restaurants and theatres. The so-called 'IVAucher' scheme - IVA stands for VAT in Portuguese - is due to come into effect on June 1st and will apply to hotels, restaurants, and cultural venues.

Customers can decide whether to pay VAT on their bills to the state, or retain the amount as credit to spend elsewhere in the tourist sector in the following financial quarter. VAT constitutes 6% of the bill at hotels and cultural venues and 13% at restaurants, rising to 23% on sales of alcohol, juices and fizzy drinks. Only people tax-registered in Portugal will be eligible for the scheme. Customers provide their tax number when paying the bill, and their credits will be logged in an online portal.

Similar schemes have been tested in other countries to incentivise local consumers to support industries which usually rely on foreign visitors for income, such as Britain's 'Eat Out To Help Out' scheme offering discounts at restaurants and Ireland's 'stay and spend' scheme offering taxpayers a 1 euro ($1.22) refund for every 5 spent in the local hospitality sector up to 625 euros. Portugal's scheme, initially due to launch in January but delayed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases at the start of the year, will cost 200 million euros and be financed by the country's EU recovery fund budget.

The local tourism sector, accounting for nearly 15% of GDP before the pandemic, saw a 67% drop in revenues in 2020 as lockdowns and travel restrictions kept away foreign visitors whose spending fuels local restaurants, bars and hotels. Restaurants have reopened but with capacity restrictions on indoor seating and closing time set at 10.30 pm. Bars and clubs are still closed.

Borders opened to tourists from EU countries with low incidence rates and British tourists who have a negative COVID-19 test last weekend. ($1 = 0.8202 euros)

