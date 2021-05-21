Left Menu

Road ministry issues draft norms for safer, fuel-efficient vehicle tyres in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 18:43 IST
Road ministry issues draft norms for safer, fuel-efficient vehicle tyres in India
  • Country:
  • India

The road transport ministry has come out with draft rules which say that the tyres of cars, buses and trucks should meet the requirement of rolling resistance, wet grip and rolling sound emissions -- a move aimed at ensuring quality and reliability of tyres.

The ministry has proposed this regime for new model tyres from October 1, 2021 and for the existing models from October 1,2022.

''MoRT&H has issued a draft notification proposing that the tyres of cars, buses & trucks shall meet the requirements of rolling resistance, wet grip & rolling sound emissions, as specified in Stage-II of the Automotive Industry Standards (AIS) 142:2019, amended from time to time,'' it said in a series of tweets.

According to the ministry, rolling resistance of tyres has an influence on fuel efficiency, while wet grip is related to braking performance of the tyres under wet conditions. Rolling sound emission is related to the sound emitted from the contact between the tyres in motion and the road surface, it added.

''The standard shall align the tyre performance with regard to their sound emissions, rolling resistance and adhesion performance on wet surfaces (wet adhesion) with the Stage-II limits of European regulations. This will also enable the user to make informed decision,'' the ministry said.

These norms are similar to the regime in Europe, which was rolled out in 2016.

Objections and suggestions to these draft rules may be sent to the government, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021