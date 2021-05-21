Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 18:44 IST
Most Indian firms witness data breach in past 1 year: Survey
Most Indian companies (81 per cent) in a survey acknowledged to have faced data breach in the past one year, with zero-day vulnerabilities and security loopholes in web application being common reasons across several organisations, cybersecurity firm Barracuda Networks on Friday said.

This global survey was conducted by independent market researcher Vanson Bourne on behalf of Barracuda. It included responses from 100 application security decision makers in India responsible for their organisation's application development and security.

''Eighty-one per cent of organisations were successfully breached in the past 12 months as a direct result of an application vulnerability,'' Barracuda Networks Country Manager (India) Murali Urs said in a statement.

Respondents in India identified their top application security challenges as software supply chain attacks (59 per cent), security slows application development time (48 per cent), bad bots (45 per cent), securing APIs (44 per cent), and vulnerability detection (38 per cent).

''Fifty-two per cent of respondents say web application vulnerability/ zero-day vulnerability contributed to a successful security breach that exploited vulnerabilities in the organisation's applications in the past 12 months,'' the statement said.

Barracuda claims to have included organisations with 500 or more employees in the survey.

''Applications have been steadily rising as one of the top attack vectors across the India corporate vista in recent years, and the rapid shift to remote work in 2020 only intensified this,'' Urs said.

