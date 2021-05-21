Pakistan estimates provisional GDP growth for FY 2020/21 at 3.94%

Pakistan on Friday estimated provisional GDP growth for the 2020/21 financial year at 3.94%, almost double the IMF and World Bank's forecasts, the planning ministry said.

"The provisional growth of GDP for the year 2020-21 has been estimated at 3.94% which is based upon growth estimates of the agricultural, industrial, and services sectors," the ministry said in a statement.

The IMF has estimated GDP at 1.5%, and World Bank at 1.3%.

