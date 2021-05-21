Left Menu

U.S. existing home sales extend decline; house prices race to record high

Economists do not believe another housing bubble is developing, noting that the surge is being mostly driven by a mismatch between supply and demand, rather poor lending practices, which triggered the 2008 global financial crisis. There were 1.16 million previously owned homes on the market in April, down 20.5% from a year ago.

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 19:30 IST
U.S. existing home sales extend decline; house prices race to record high

U.S. home sales fell for a third straight month in April as an acute shortage of properties drove prices to a record high.

Existing home sales dropped 2.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.85 million units last month, the National Association of Realtors said on Friday. Sales fell in the Northeast, West and the densely populated South, but rose in the Midwest. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales rebounding 2.0% to a rate of 6.09 million units in April.

Home resales, which account for the bulk of U.S. home sales, surged 33.9% on a year-on-year basis. The annual increase was, however, distorted by the plunge in sales in April 2020, when the economy was reeling from mandatory shutdowns of non-essential businesses to slow the first wave of COVID-19 cases. The housing market is being driven by demand for bigger and more expensive accommodations after the COVID-19 pandemic forced millions of Americans to work from home and take classes remotely. But the virus has disrupted labor supply at saw mills and ports, causing shortages of lumber and other raw materials.

That is limiting builders' ability to ramp up construction of new homes, keeping in place an inventory shortage that is boosting prices and threatening to sideline first-time homebuyers from the market. The government reported this week that homebuilding tumbled in April. There is cautious optimism that the reopening of the economy, facilitated by the vaccination of more than a third of the population and massive fiscal stimulus, could encourage more homeowners to put houses on the market. Some elderly Americans likely delayed downsizing because of the pandemic.

The median existing house price shot up 19.1% from a year ago to $341,600 in April. Economists do not believe another housing bubble is developing, noting that the surge is being mostly driven by a mismatch between supply and demand, rather poor lending practices, which triggered the 2008 global financial crisis.

There were 1.16 million previously owned homes on the market in April, down 20.5% from a year ago. At April's sales pace, it would take 2.4 months to exhaust the current inventory, down from 2.4 months a year ago. A six-to-seven-month supply is viewed as a healthy balance between supply and demand.

First-time buyers accounted for 31% of sales in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021