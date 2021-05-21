Reliance Jio adds up 20 MHz spectrum in AP, Telangana
Hyderabad, May 21 (PTI): Reliance Jio said on Friday that it has successfully implemented additional 20 MHz spectrum across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to enhance subscriber experience.
This would add upto the existing 40 MHz spectrum and enhance the total spectrum availability in the region by 50 per cent, a press release from the company said.
In the recently concluded spectrum auctions conducted by the Department of Telecommunications, Jio acquired 5 MHz of 850MHz band; 5MHz of 1800MHz band; and 10 MHz of 2300 MHz band for Telanganaand Andhra Pradesh.
As on date, Jio has gone ahead with deployment of all the three spectrums across all its sites spread across both the Telugu States.
As a result, all the customers in the region would be benefitted with immediate effect and their network experience is bound to improve, Reliance said.
According to the latest Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data, Jio has extended its market leadership in both these States with over 3.16 crore mobile subscribers and nearly 40 per cent customer marketshare in the region, said the company.
