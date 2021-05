COVID-19: Hindustan Zinc's oxygen bottling plant in R'sthan supplies over 10K cylinders

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Friday said it has dedicated its entire supply of oxygen from its plant in Rajsamand for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Rajasthan. The development comes at a time when there is a dire need for the life-saving gas in the wake of the second wave the pandemic in the country.

The company, which had set up an oxygen bottling plant at their Dariba location (Rajsamand district) in a record time of five days earlier this month, has now supplied over 10,000 cylinders of medical oxygen, the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

Apart from the 10,000 cylinders, HZL has also supported local authorities with an additional 160 MT of liquid oxygen, providing a total of 260 MT oxygen till now. The company is committed to a constant supply of 10 MT oxygen daily in the form of liquid and cylinders.

''During such time of distress, Hindustan Zinc has helped our communities with a daily supply of 500-600 cylinders in hospitals of six districts of Rajasthan. With this help, we are ensuring that there is no shortage of oxygen under any emergency situation. It is commendable how the team worked on this plant with a quick turnaround of five days to support with a dedicated and no cost oxygen supply,'' Sahiram Vishnoi, General Manager, District Industrial Centre Rajsamand, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)