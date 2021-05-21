Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1930 hours: DEL71 BIZ-GOVT-LD TWITTER Govt objects to Twitter's 'manipulated media' tag on toolkit tweets New Delhi: The government has objected to Twitter using 'manipulated media' tag for tweets on an alleged Congress toolkit used to target the Centre over its COVID-19 handling, sources said.

DEL67 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee climbs to 8-week high; rises 29 paise against US dollar Mumbai: The Indian rupee surged by 29 paise to hit an eight-week high of 72.83 against the US dollar on Friday, tracking positive domestic equities and upbeat Asian peers against the American currency.

DEL59 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex soars 976 pts as stellar earnings, declining COVID cases spur bulls; investors richer by Rs 2.41 lakh cr Mumbai: Market benchmarks made an emphatic comeback on Friday after two days of losses as robust results by SBI gave fresh impetus to banking and finance stocks, while a declining trend in COVID-19 cases also assuaged investor concerns.

DEL56 BIZ-RBI-LD SURPLUS RBI to transfer Rs 99,122 crore as dividend to govt Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Friday decided to transfer Rs 99,122 crore as surplus to the exchequer, a move that will help the government to channelise more resources to combat the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

DEL54 BIZ-RESULTS-LD SBI SBI Q4 profit jumps 80 pc to Rs 6,451 crore as bad loans situation improves New Delhi: The country's largest lender SBI on Friday reported an 80 per cent surge in standalone net profit at Rs 6,450.75 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021, aided by decline in bad loans.

DCM46 BIZ-CYCLONE-ONGC ONGC announces cash relief for affected families, survivors of sunk barge New Delhi: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Friday announced cash relief for families of the deceased and survivors of the private contractor-operated barge that sank in the Arabian Sea after being battered by a severe cyclone.

BOM24 CYCLONE-AFCONS COMPENSATION Barge accident: Afcons to pay Rs 35-75 lakh to families of deceased personnel Mumbai: Afcons Infrastructure, whose chartered barge had sunk in the Arabian Sea due to a cyclone this week leaving at least 51 people dead, on Friday said it will provide compensation ranging from Rs 35-75 lakh to the families of the deceased personnel.

DEL13 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKE Petrol inches towards Rs 100/litre mark in Mumbai after rates hiked again New Delhi: Petrol price on Friday inched closer to the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Mumbai while diesel crossed the Rs 91 mark after oil companies raised rates again.

DCM51 BIZ-BSE-MCAP Mcap of BSE-listed companies at record high of over Rs 218 lakh cr New Delhi: The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped to an all-time high of over Rs 218 lakh crore on Friday, as benchmarks made a strong comeback with investors' wealth rising more than Rs 2.41 lakh crore in a single day.

DCM4 BIZ-CNG-RURAL Amendment in Central Motor Vehicles Rules to promote clean fuel in rural India New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified an amendment in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, with an aim to promote clean fuel in rural India DEL44 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold gains Rs 119; silver declines Rs 258 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Friday rose by Rs 119 to Rs 47,995 per 10 gram following upbeat global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

