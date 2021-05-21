Left Menu

Wf Asian Reconnaissance Fund sells Max Healthcare's shares worth over Rs 187 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 19:52 IST
Wf Asian Reconnaissance Fund Ltd on Friday sold Max Healthcare Institute Ltd's shares worth over Rs 187 crore, through an open market transaction.

As per bulk deal data on BSE, 82.5 lakh scrips of Max Healthcare were offloaded at a price of Rs 227.07 apiece.

The total deal value stood at Rs 187.33 crore.

According to shareholding data of Max Healthcare for the March 2021 quarter, Wf Asian Reconnaissance Fund is a public shareholder and held a 3.47 per cent stake in the firm.

On BSE, shares of Max Healthcare Institute ended 1.07 per cent higher at Rs 227.4 on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

