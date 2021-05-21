Left Menu

FOREX-Dollar higher on upbeat U.S. manufacturing data; weekly loss on cards

The dollar edged higher on Friday, boosted by encouraging U.S. manufacturing data, but remained on track for a weekly loss as traders' concerns about taper talk in U.S. Federal Reserve minutes moderated. The dollar has given back much of the advance it made after a mention in minutes from the Fed's April monetary policy meeting of possible future discussions on paring back stimulus, raised hopes U.S. interest rate raises might come earlier than previously thought.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 20:02 IST
FOREX-Dollar higher on upbeat U.S. manufacturing data; weekly loss on cards
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom
  • United States

The dollar edged higher on Friday, boosted by encouraging U.S. manufacturing data, but remained on track for a weekly loss as traders' concerns about taper talk in U.S. Federal Reserve minutes moderated.

The dollar has given back much of the advance it made after a mention in minutes from the Fed's April monetary policy meeting of possible future discussions on paring back stimulus, raised hopes U.S. interest rate raises might come earlier than previously thought. "Taper concerns have faded rather quickly, it would seem," Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank, said in a note.

The U.S. currency found some support after data showed U.S. factory activity gathered speed in early May amid strong domestic demand. The dollar index, measuring the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was 0.27% higher at 90.036. The index hit a four-month low earlier in the session.

Still, investors remain largely convinced the Fed is in no hurry to pull back from its accommodative stance and the dollar may be in for further weakness. "We continue to expect the USD to remain soft while U.S. yields remain contained," Osborne said.

For the week, the dollar index was on pace for a loss of 0.3%. A loosening of COVID-19 restrictions helped surveys of German services activity and French business activity come in better than expected in May, although they had little effect on the euro.

The British pound edged lower on Friday but was on track for its third consecutive week of gains against the dollar, helped by a series of data releases reinforcing market expectations for a strong economic recovery in the United Kingdom. In cryptocurrencies, a recovery from Wednesday's crash lost some momentum. Bitcoin traded down 3.4% to 39,257.86. Ether likewise lost steam and fell 6.1%. Both are on course for weekly losses deeper than 15%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021