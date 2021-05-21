Left Menu

Delta to resume flight service to Tel Aviv on Friday

Israel's bombardment of Gaza and militant rocket attacks on Israeli towns ceased after 11 days under an agreement mediated by Egypt, which prompted foreign airlines to suspend services. Delta said it had suspended flights to Tel Aviv on May 12. "Delta plans to resume service from New York-JFK to Tel Aviv tonight.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-05-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 20:06 IST
Delta to resume flight service to Tel Aviv on Friday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Delta Air Lines plans to resume its service to Tel Aviv later on Friday, a spokesperson for the U.S. airline said, hours after Israel and Hamas reached a truce after the worst violence in years. Israel's bombardment of Gaza and militant rocket attacks on Israeli towns ceased after 11 days under an agreement mediated by Egypt, which prompted foreign airlines to suspend services.

Delta said it had suspended flights to Tel Aviv on May 12. "Delta plans to resume service from New York-JFK to Tel Aviv tonight. We continue to closely monitor the security situation and will make adjustments to our flight schedules as necessary," the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021