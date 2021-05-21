Left Menu

Ericsson, Nokia contribute to pandemic relief efforts

Companies like telecom gear maker Ericsson and Nokia are contributing in the fight against COVID-19 in India, including through facilitating procurement of medical equipment. Nokia has supported various hospitals at multiple locations to augment capacities with makeshift Covid facilities, ICU beds, oxygen plants, ventilator and other critical medical equipment, the spokesperson said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 20:16 IST
  • India

Companies like telecom gear maker Ericsson and Nokia are contributing in the fight against COVID-19 in India, including through facilitating procurement of medical equipment. Ericsson said it has made an upfront donation to UNICEF which supports the fight against the pandemic across 35 countries, including India. The company, in a statement, said it is also encouraging employees to make donations to UNICEF until May 31, 2021 and at the end of this period, Ericsson will match the total employee donations. ''With this money, UNICEF will address the immediate need for medical equipment in India,'' an Ericsson India spokesperson told PTI. Apart from this, Ercisson India continues to support initiatives such as collecting COVID test samples for testing at designated government labs in Chennai and Pune, and donating personal protection equipment to hospitals and sanitation workers, which the company started last year, the spokesperson said. When contacted, a Nokia India spokesperson said the company is supporting hospitals and makeshift COVID-19 facilities with medical equipment. ''Nokia has supported various hospitals at multiple locations to augment capacities with makeshift Covid facilities, ICU beds, oxygen plants, ventilator and other critical medical equipment,'' the spokesperson said. Telecom gear firm Huawei India has announced plans to facilitate 400 oxygen concentrators, 400 contactless remote vital parameter monitoring devices, 25 HFNC CPAP oxygen therapy systems, and other medical supplies worth Rs 5 crore for public hospitals, makeshift hospitals and other facilities for COVID-19. The company has also set up an emergency team to handle all COVID-19-related concerns of employees and their dependents and provide them hospitalisation support. It has arranged for emergency beds with oxygen support in partnership with leading hospitals for employees and their dependents.

