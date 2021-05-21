Canada extends ban on passenger flights from India and Pakistan by 30 days - CBC
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 21-05-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 20:20 IST
Canada has extended its ban on incoming passenger flights from India and Pakistan by another 30 days to June 21 as part of a campaign to fight COVID-19, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. said on Friday.
The CBC cited a formal Notice to Airmen issued by civil aviation authorities. Ottawa first announced the ban on April 22 as cases of COVID-19 in India soared.
