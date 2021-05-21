Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-05-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 20:25 IST
Maha: Doctors of civic-run hospitals in Thane to get additional stipend
Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske on Friday held a meeting to resolve the issues raised by resident doctors of civic-run hospitals in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said.

The mayor called a meeting of stakeholders and sorted out the issues including the demand for additional stipend to doctors, the official said.

It was decided that an additional stipend of Rs 10,000, apart from the current Rs 45,499, will be paid to doctors with retrospective effect, he said.

At least 160 doctors had been denied the additional amount by the administration, he said, adding that doctors will now get stipend similar to their counterparts at civic-run hospitals in neighbouring Mumbai. PTI COR ARU ARU

