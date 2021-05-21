Left Menu

Concor Q4 net profit dives 92 pc to Rs 24.97 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 20:29 IST
State-owned Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor) on Friday reported a 92 per cent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.97 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 316.56 crore in the year-ago period, the multi-modal logistics company said in a regulatory filing.

The total income during the January-March period of 2020-21 rose to Rs 2,029.91 crore from Rs 1,659 crore a year ago.

Its expenses stood at Rs 1,911 crore as compared to Rs 1,257.63 crore earlier.

For the full fiscal 2020-21, the company’s consolidated profit rose 23 per cent to Rs 500.61 as against Rs 405.70 in 2019-20.

The company also reported a 23.5 per cent rise in consolidated revenues for the March quarter at Rs 1,956.69 crore.

Besides providing inland transport by rail for containers, Concor is also into the management of ports, air cargo complexes and establishing cold chain.

