Left Menu

Sterling set for third consecutive weekly gain versus dollar

The pound slipped versus a stronger dollar on Friday but was still on track for weekly gains versus both dollar and euro, helped by data releases reinforcing market expectations for a strong economic recovery in the United Kingdom. A preliminary reading of UK PMI data for May hit its highest level on record, with hotels, restaurants and other previously-closed customer services seeing the strongest jump in demand.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-05-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 20:32 IST
Sterling set for third consecutive weekly gain versus dollar
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The pound slipped versus a stronger dollar on Friday but was still on track for weekly gains versus both dollar and euro, helped by data releases reinforcing market expectations for a strong economic recovery in the United Kingdom.

A preliminary reading of UK PMI data for May hit its highest level on record, with hotels, restaurants and other previously-closed customer services seeing the strongest jump in demand. Earlier in the session, separate data showed British retail sales surged in April. Sales volumes jumped by 9.2% month-on-month - twice the average forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Sterling did not move substantially on the news, but strengthened throughout the morning session, reaching as high as $1.2330 before slipping later as the dollar strengthened. At 1446 GMT, it was down 0.2% on the day at $1.4165, set for a weekly gain of around 0.5%. Versus the euro, it was up 0.3% at 85.98 pence per euro, on track for its fourth consecutive weekly gain.

ECONOMIC RECOVERY Sterling rose above the key $1.42 level on Tuesday for the first time since February, boosted by a combination of dollar weakness and bets on a faster UK economic recovery.

Britain took a significant step towards lockdown-easing on Monday, with a ban on international travel lifted and restaurants allowed to reopen for indoor service. Neil Jones, head of FX sales at Mizuho, said the UK economic recovery is partially priced in to the pound, but not fully because there is no clear precedent for how much vaccines will allow the economy to reopen or what the impact will be on GDP.

Jones expects cable to reach $1.45 in the summer. Data releases earlier this week showed that British inflation more than doubled in April and UK unemployment unexpectedly fell between January and March.

For currency investors, the key question is whether rising inflation will impact the Bank of England's monetary policy, prompting it to raise rates sooner. "The PMIs make it pretty clear that cost pressures are rising and that firms feel comfortable with passing these onto consumers," wrote ING economist James Smith in a note to clients.

"We're inclined to say inflation will gradually trend lower from this time next year, reducing the immediate pressure on policymakers to consider rate hikes," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021