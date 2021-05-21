Bitcoin tumbles after China says to crack down on mining, trading activities
China's Financial Stability and Development Committee, which is chaired by Liu, said on Friday it will resolutely prevent and control financial risks, and singled out bitcoin as the asset it needs to regulate more. His remarks came days after China banned financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions, and warned investors against speculative crypto trading, according to three industry bodies.
Bitcoin dropped on Friday after China's Vice Premier Liu He said his government will crack down on the virtual currency's mining and trading activities.
The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency last traded down more than 6% at $38,293 after holding the $40,000 level for most of the Asian and London sessions. China's Financial Stability and Development Committee, which is chaired by Liu, said on Friday it will resolutely prevent and control financial risks, and singled out bitcoin as the asset it needs to regulate more.
His remarks came days after China banned financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions, and warned investors against speculative crypto trading, according to three industry bodies. Rival cryptocurrency ether also came under pressure, falling 8.4% to $2,533.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China reports 5 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 7 a day earlier
G7 raises concern over China's actions in Hong Kong, Xinjiang and South China Sea
U.S. embassy in the doghouse in China after student visa post backfires
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares, commodities firm on recovery bets; A$ hit by China move
China suspends economic accord with Australia