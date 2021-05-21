Raj govt postpones payment date of water bills for two months

Amid the prevailing Covid-19 crisis, the Rajasthan government has extended the date of payment of the current water bills by people by two months.

They will have to pay the current two-month bills along with those for the forthcoming months.

Advertisement

The government has decided to postpone the payment of water bills for April and May, an official statement said on Friday.

The government has also decided the water connection of a consumer will not be disconnected the months of April, May and June 2021, if the bills are not paid in time, it added.

The order was issued by Additional Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant.

The order said the payment against the consumption of non-domestic and industrial consumers against water consumption in April and May 2021 will be included in the bills of July 2021.

The bill amount of all domestic consumers will be included in July and August 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)