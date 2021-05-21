Left Menu

Raj govt postpones payment date of water bills for two months

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-05-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 20:47 IST
Raj govt postpones payment date of water bills for two months
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the prevailing Covid-19 crisis, the Rajasthan government has extended the date of payment of the current water bills by people by two months.

They will have to pay the current two-month bills along with those for the forthcoming months.

The government has decided to postpone the payment of water bills for April and May, an official statement said on Friday.

The government has also decided the water connection of a consumer will not be disconnected the months of April, May and June 2021, if the bills are not paid in time, it added.

The order was issued by Additional Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant.

The order said the payment against the consumption of non-domestic and industrial consumers against water consumption in April and May 2021 will be included in the bills of July 2021.

The bill amount of all domestic consumers will be included in July and August 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021