BBMB gets 15,000 people inoculated so far

Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has got 15,000 persons, including its employees, vaccinated so far under its massive inoculation drive. ''Till date, BBMB has vaccinated over 15,000 persons, which includes 9,097 BBMB employees & their dependents above 45 years of age, 1,139 BBMB employees between 18 to 45 years of age and 4,839 members of local inhabitants,'' a power ministry statement said. According to the statement, BBMB is making determined efforts not only to vaccinate all its employees and their families at the earliest but also to serve the local population living in the vicinity of BBMB projects.

Besides, BBMB Hospitals at Nangal, Sundernagar and Talwara are also treating COVID patients. All these hospitals have been equipped with a sufficient supply of Oxygen Cylinders and other essential medicines to serve the BBMB employees and local populace in these testing times. The BBMB employees have made various initiatives towards society by providing food/ration to the needy public.

Bhakra Beas Management Board, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Power, is engaged in the supply of water and power to Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Chandigarh. To safeguard its workforce -- which has the responsibility to maintain the essential services of supplying water and power to BBMB partner states -- is running a massive vaccination drive at its project stations and sub-stations.

