Mexico to get new central bank chief with 'social dimension' -president

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he will not propose a new term for the current central bank governor and will instead nominate an economist with a "social dimension."

Central Bank governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon's current mandate at the helm of the bank concludes on Dec. 31. Lopez Obrador, speaking at his regular news conference, said Diaz de Leon's term will be "over" and he will nominate a "prestigious" economist for the post.

"It will be an economist with a social dimension, very in favor of moral economics," Lopez Obrador said. The new bank governor will be "a professional who will meet the requirements of having experience in economic and financial matters," he also said.

Mexico's peso weakened extended losses to 0.4% after Lopez Obrador's comments. Lopez Obrador has taken aim in recent days at Diaz de Leon, who was appointed under the previous government, blaming him for the bank's failure to garner an operating surplus in 2020, which the government had hoped to put to use.

Lopez Obrador, who frequently criticizes previous governments, has said the central bank did not approve of his administration. The majority of its board, however, were appointed under his presidency. Lopez Obrador's proposed head of the bank must be approved by Mexico's Senate.

