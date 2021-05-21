Left Menu

White House partners with dating apps in hopes users swipe right on vaccinations

The White House has partnered with popular online dating platforms such as Match, Tinder and Bumble to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated against the virus that has killed hundreds of thousands of people in the United States alone. The dating apps will be offering new features including badges that show people's vaccination status, free access to "premium content like boosts, super likes, and super swipes" for vaccinated individuals, and ways to filter potential hook-ups according to people's vaccination status, the White House said.

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 21:33 IST
White House partners with dating apps in hopes users swipe right on vaccinations

Want to know if your next new love interest has been vaccinated against COVID-19? Just check your favorite app. The White House has partnered with popular online dating platforms such as Match, Tinder and Bumble to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated against the virus that has killed hundreds of thousands of people in the United States alone.

The dating apps will be offering new features including badges that show people's vaccination status, free access to "premium content like boosts, super likes, and super swipes" for vaccinated individuals, and ways to filter potential hook-ups according to people's vaccination status, the White House said. Match Group Inc confirmed its participation. Promotional campaigns on the apps will launch in the coming weeks and will run until the July 4 Independence Day holiday.

President Joe Biden has set a goal to vaccinate 70% of U.S. adults with at least one COVID-19 shot by that date. To meet the target as demand slows for vaccines in the country, the White House announced partnerships with ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft earlier this month.

As of Thursday, the United States has administered about 279.4 million doses, with 48.2% of its people receiving at least one shot, according to the latest data https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021