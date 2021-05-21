Left Menu

UK stocks flat as miners stymie strong retail sales, business activity data

Retail sales surged by 9.2% in April, when non-essential shops reopened after months of closure due to COVID-19 restrictions, official data showed, with the UK Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) hitting its highest level on record. "The rise in the UK PMIs are the latest indicator to suggest the economy is already in a better place than after the first wave last summer," said James Smith, developed markets economist at ING.

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 22:03 IST
UK stocks flat as miners stymie strong retail sales, business activity data

London's FTSE 100 was flat on Friday, posting a weekly loss, as weakness in mining stocks countered a bigger-than-expected jump in retail sales and business activity. The blue-chip index was flat, with miners Anglo American Plc, Glencore Plc, and Rio Tinto falling between 0.3% and 0.5%.

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell were the biggest boosts to the index. Retail sales surged by 9.2% in April, when non-essential shops reopened after months of closure due to COVID-19 restrictions, official data showed, with the UK Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) hitting its highest level on record.

"The rise in the UK PMIs are the latest indicator to suggest the economy is already in a better place than after the first wave last summer," said James Smith, developed markets economist at ING. "We expect around 5% growth in the second quarter and think the economy will be just shy of, or maybe even back to, pre-virus levels by the end of the year."

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index was also flat. The FTSE 100 has gained 8.2% year-to-date on optimism about economic recovery. But the index has been trading in a tight range recently as higher inflation has stoked fears that central banks might pare back their support sooner than expected.

A Reuters poll found that the UK economy will expand 5.9% this year, much stronger than the 5.0% forecast last month, as a fast-moving coronavirus vaccine programme allows businesses to reopen and lifts confidence. Biffa rose 6.0% to the top of mid-cap index after its proposal to buy the collections business and certain recycling assets from Viridor Waste Management Ltd for 126 million pounds ($178.87 million).

Card Factory slid 15.1% after reporting a marginal drop in like-for-like store sales, compared with 2019, after the UK began reopening stores and eased restrictions in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021