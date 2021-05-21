Vijayvargiya tweets against Indore 'janta curfew' tightening

A day after 'janta curfew' in Indore in Madhya Pradesh was tightened by eight days as a ''last attack on the viral infection'', senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya in a tweet on Friday asked if such a move was needed in a ''disciplined city''.

“What was the need to thrust upon an undemocratic and dictatorial decision on a disciplined city like Indore? The decision which is being widely condemned should be reviewed taking on board administration and public representatives,'' Vijayvargiya tweeted.

Advertisement

Explaining the move to reporters, collector Manish Singh said, “Cases of coronavirus are on the decline. The tightening of curfew was the last attack on the viral infection. Hopefully, this would bring about more improvement and open up business activities from June 1 slowly and gradually.” CM Chouhan, while addressing crisis management groups here online on Thursday, had said the aim was to enforce corona curfew in the state till May 31 ''to clear the way for restoring normal life slowly and gradually.” Meanwhile, authorities, quoting an official order, said wholesale and retail grocery stores will remain closed along with fruit and vegetable outlets till May 28, while companies would home deliver groceries from 6 am to 5 pm during this period. Indore has an active caseload of 10,577, the highest for any district in the state. It added 937 cases in the last 24 hours and witnessed eight deaths from the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)