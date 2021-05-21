Left Menu

HP: Two killed, four hurt as car falls into gorge

PTI | Mandi | Updated: 21-05-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 22:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two women died and four other people injured after a car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Friday, police said.

Jhanshi Devi and Damodari Devi died on the spot after the Jeep fell into a 300-foot-deep gorge at Gehra village in Sarkaghat subdivision, Mandi Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said.

The SP said the injured were admitted to the Mandi Zonal Hospital.

The vehicle was loaded with ration and eight people were sitting in it, she added.

Police have registered a case under Sections 279, 337, 338 and 304 of the IPC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

