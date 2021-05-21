Private lab in Delhi starts drive-through RTPCR testing facility

A private diagnostic lab in Delhi has started a drive-through RT-PCR testing facility at a mall in Saket, a statement said on Friday.

The facility has been set up by Genestrings Diagnostic Centre at the Select City Complex in Saket to improve the access to COVID testing, it said. The ICMR-accredited laboratory will collect samples from 8 AM to 8 PM and results will be sent through an email or SMS within 12 hours, the statement said. Preparations have also been made to ensure minimal contact and convenience of those being tested, it said. Those who wish to use the drive through facility must carry a copy of their Aadhaar card or any government issued photo identity which has their address, it added. Apart from RT-PCR tests, the drive through facility is also equipped to conduct blood sample collection, including for kids. ''Drive-through facilities are the need of the hour today. It is a boon for those looking to get tested on demand, especially for purposes like travel, rejoining office etc. ''This also helps lower the burden on labs, who can then focus their home collection services to assist those who are sick, elderly or immobile. We will be expanding our drive through services across Delhi-NCR soon, including locations in Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon,'' said Chetan Kohli, COO, Genestrings Diagnostics Centre.

