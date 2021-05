BRIEF-United Airlines To Resume Service From New York/Newark To Barcelona And Madrid In July As Spain Reopens To Vaccinated Tourists

United Airlines Holdings Inc:

* UNITED AIRLINES TO RESUME SERVICE FROM NEW YORK/NEWARK TO BARCELONA AND MADRID IN JULY AS SPAIN REOPENS TO VACCINATED TOURISTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Advertisement

Also Read: Tennis-Barty gains Badosa revenge to set up Sabalenka final in Madrid

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)