White House says it has pared down infrastructure proposal to $1.7 trillion

The White House said on Friday it had lowered the cost of its proposed infrastructure bill to $1.7 trillion from $2.25 trillion as a counterproposal to a package put forward by a group of Republican lawmakers.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the new proposal would be released later on Friday. She said some aspects that had been removed would find their way into other bills.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)