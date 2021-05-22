Left Menu

White House says it has pared down infrastructure proposal to $1.7 trillion

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 00:00 IST
The White House said on Friday it had lowered the cost of its proposed infrastructure bill to $1.7 trillion from $2.25 trillion as a counterproposal to a package put forward by a group of Republican lawmakers.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the new proposal would be released later on Friday. She said some aspects that had been removed would find their way into other bills.

