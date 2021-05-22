Left Menu

DDC delivers over 2,300 oxygen concentrators to Delhi govt hospitals

We will continue the coordination to help Delhi tide over this wave and also in the future, Shah added.Another 1,700 oxygen concentrators and 100 ventilators are in the process of being supplied.

Tech-based solutions and selfless contribution of several individuals and organisations saw Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), a premier think-tank of the Delhi government, deliver over 2,300 oxygen concentrators to several government hospitals here, a statement said.

The DDC has been coordinating with donors wanting to support the Delhi government's COVID-19 response amid the second wave of the pandemic, it said.

''Following the appeal of Hon'ble CM Arvind Kejriwal to all sections of the society to come forward and support Delhi govt's efforts to fight coronavirus, several donors have come forward to give critical medical supplies to Delhi government hospitals,'' Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson of DDC, said in the statement ''.. DDC has already delivered 2300 oxygen concentrators of 5 LPM and 10 LPM capacity funded by donors to Delhi govt hospitals. We will continue the coordination to help Delhi tide over this wave and also in the future,'' Shah added.

''Another 1,700 oxygen concentrators and 100 ventilators are in the process of being supplied. We will continue the coordination to help Delhi tide over this wave and also in the future,'' the statement said.

