The White House said on Friday it has no plans to require foreign visitors to the United States to be vaccinated for COVID-19, even as the European Union plans to allow Americans who have received their shots to travel in the bloc. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The second shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine must not be given to anyone who has had blood clots with low blood platelets after receiving the first, Europe's medicines regulator said. * Italy's government revived hopes of producing the country's own COVID-19 vaccine when it said it was ready to finance the ReiThera project despite a court ruling rejecting a plan to pump public funds into the local biotech company.

* The European Union intends to invest 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) to build vaccine manufacturing hubs in Africa and to donate at least 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to poorer nations by the end of this year, the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said. AMERICAS

* California health officials said on Friday the state will lift capacity limitations and physical distancing requirements related to COVID-19 on June 15, but will continue to follow CDC guidelines on the use of masks and face coverings. * Latin America is poised to receive millions of U.S.-made vaccines in the coming weeks as the United States emerges as a top exporter of the shots, according to two people familiar with the matter.

* Argentina will tighten lockdown measures to combat a severe second wave, as daily cases and deaths have broken records over the last week. ASIA-PACIFIC

* India said it was working to alleviate a shortage of a medicine used to treat mucormycosis, a rare fungal disease hitting COVID-19 patients as its healthcare system reels under a massive wave of coronavirus infections. * Japan expanded a state of emergency to cover the southern island of Okinawa on Friday, as authorities approved two more coronavirus vaccines to speed a lagging inoculation campaign.

* Thailand has detected its first 15 domestically transmitted cases of the highly infectious coronavirus variant first found in India, authorities said. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Kenya's health ministry said it is in talks with vaccine manufacturers such as Johnson and Johnson as it seeks alternatives to the AstraZeneca shot after shipment delays of the drug from India. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The European Union's drug regulator said a COVID-19 antibody treatment developed by GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology can be used to treat patients who are at risk of severe disease and do not need supplemental oxygen. * The European Medicines Agency recommended extending conditional marketing approval by a year for Gilead Sciences' COVID-19 treatment, remdesivir, the only drug so far that has been authorized for use in the region.

* The GAVI Vaccine Alliance said it has agreed to buy 200 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, as it seeks to fill a big shortfall in the COVAX vaccine-sharing programme caused by India suspending exports. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* U.S. stocks were nearly flat on Friday and technology and consumer discretionary shares were the biggest decliners, while the dollar edged higher after stronger-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data. * Euro zone business growth accelerated at its fastest pace in over three years in May, as a strong resurgence in the bloc's reopening service industry added to the impetus from an already-booming manufacturing sector, a survey showed.

