Engine of truck carrying LPG cylinders catches fire; nobody hurt

The vehicle was carrying 294 LPG cylinders. On being alerted, the personnel of the fire brigade, traffic police, and other staff rushed to the spot and doused the fire, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell RDMC of Thane Municipal Corporation.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-05-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 10:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A minor fire broke out in the engine of a truck carrying nearly 300 LPG cylinders at Kalwa in Thane city of Maharashtra on Saturday morning, but nobody was injured in the incident, a civic official said.

The truck was on its way to Nalasopara in Palghar district from Uran in Raigad, he said. ''The vehicle was carrying 294 LPG cylinders. The incident occurred near Vitava railway bridge in Kalwa (West). On being alerted, the personnel of the fire brigade, traffic police, and other staff rushed to the spot and doused the fire,'' said Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation.

