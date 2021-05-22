Nation's Biggest Offer by Big Bazaar, Believe It or Not

Delhi, India (NewsVoir) • Shop for Rs. 1500 & get Rs. 1000 cashback with 2 hours home delivery • Offer is available instore and online on shop.bigbazaar.com or the Big Bazaar app Big Bazaar has always believed in offering best value for its customers and this time again is all set to create a new savings benchmark. In the current scenario, to offer maximum value to its customers, Big Bazaar launches Believe It or Not offer from 22nd May to 31st May 2021. In this biggest ever savings event on just shopping for Rs. 1500, customers will get Rs. 1000 cashback. In the new normal, customers can also avail this offer from the safety of their homes by choosing to shop at the Big Bazaar app (available on Android and iOS stores) or on the online store shop.bigbazaar.com and get all their requirements delivered to their doorstep. Customer will also get great deals and best prices on wide range of products along with the cashback and 2 hour home delivery promise. Talking about the initiative, Pawan Sarda, Group CMO - Digital, Marketing & E-commerce, Future Group says, “As a brand we have always been with our customers. Savings matter the most currently to every household. This is the first time we are offering savings at this scale. One can actually shop from the safety of their home or as per the city guidelines they can also visit their nearest store.” About Big Bazaar Big Bazaar is the flagship hypermarket retail chain from Future Group and is present in over 150 cities across the country. The Group also operates Big Bazaar GenNxt which integrates superior shopping experiences with innovations such as interactive digital screens, sit-down check outs and smart customer service. Big Bazaar promises to offer the ‘Har Din Lowest Price’ with a massive price drop on over 1,500 everyday-use item at all the stores in the country. It also offers a host of value-added services like home delivery, fast billing and grinding flour amongst others. Big Bazaar has created mega shopping properties like SabseSaste Din, Public Holiday Sale, Smart Search, Wednesday Bazaar and Great Indian Home Festival which empowers the customers to shop the best at the lowest price. Image: Big Bazaar - Believe It or Not PWR PWR

