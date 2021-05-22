Coast-to-coast moving: What you should know

Thinking about moving out West? Or maybe you're sick of the sunshine and want to chase the big city life? Whichever way you're thinking about emigrating, a coast-to-coast move takes a lot of planning. You can't just fill a bin bag with your clothes and jump in the car. For starters, it's at least a three-day drive. Here's what to consider before moving coast-to-coast.

DIY moves are not a good idea

Advertisement

If you're thinking about doing everything yourself, think again. Moving all of your earthly possessions nearly 3,000 miles across the country is a huge task. You will end up causing yourself a lot of stress and ultimately probably cost yourself more money. Moving companies are surprisingly affordable when you compare it to the cost of doing it yourself. However, with everyone moving out of California, they are probably booked up at the minute.

Your moving costs will be high

Despite the affordability of moving companies, it's still going to be a considerable bill. There's no cheap way to drive a van across the country with all of your possessions. You should factor these costs in before you think about moving. Otherwise, you could end up regretting the decision.

There will be plenty of paperwork to deal with

Moving coast-to-coast comes with a lot of paperwork. You need to find a new doctor, pick new schools for the kids, transfer utility accounts, update your voter registration, and more. This should all be considered before you move because it's the last thing you're going to want to face on moving day. Keep everything in a folder, and you will find the process much easier.

Your items will need maximum protection

The further you move, the more protection you will need. This includes both physical protection and insurance. Your belongings will be traveling a great distance, so they need to be packed carefully so nothing breaks. Also, make sure that they are insured for the whole journey. Most moving companies will provide this insurance with the package, but it's worth making sure first.

It might be cheaper to fly

With plane tickets (from Neward to LAX) as cheap as $150, it might be worth flying across the country rather than driving. You can find a car shipping company(ies) in California or on the East Coast easily enough. They can pick your car up and have it dropped off at your new home. And surprisingly, this is often cheaper than driving it yourself (when you factor in accommodation and food).

Your shipment will take a long time to arrive

Don't expect your belongings to turn up as soon as you arrive. You could be waiting up to two weeks for them to get there, depending on the moving company's schedule. It's important to sort this out with the moving company before you agree on a date because you might have to stay in a hotel for a while before your belongings arrive. Alternatively, you can travel to your new home with a box of the stuff you really need for the first week or so. That's if you can stand being without luxuries for a while.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)