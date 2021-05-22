Consortium led by Safaricom wins Ethiopian operating licence
Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 22-05-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 15:58 IST
- Country:
- Ethiopia
Ethiopia's telecommunications regulator awarded an operating licence to a consortium led by Kenya's Safaricom and Japan's Sumitomo, Brooke Taye, a senior adviser at the finance ministry, told Reuters.
The total licence fee from the consortium was $850 million, Taye told Reuters. South Africa's MTN had also bid for a licence.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ethiopia
- Kenya
- South Africa's
- Japan
- finance ministry
- Sumitomo
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SPECIAL REPORT-Ethiopia’s crackdown on ethnic Tigrayans snares thousands
'I am not going anywhere,' suspended official in South Africa's ANC says
US envoy in Sudan in a bid to resolve Ethiopia's dam dispute
'I am not going anywhere,' suspended official in South Africa's ANC says
Kenya starts its first national wildlife census