Left Menu

AGEL arm transfers 74 pc stake of MSEL to Adani Tradecom LLP

Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Ltd AGEL, has transferred 74 per cent shareholding of Mundra Solar Energy Ltd MSEL to ATLLP on May 21, 2021, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 17:05 IST
AGEL arm transfers 74 pc stake of MSEL to Adani Tradecom LLP
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Green Energy Ltd on Saturday said its arm Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Ltd has transferred 74 per cent shareholding of Mundra Solar Energy Ltd to Adani Tradecom LLP (ATLLP). ''7,400 equity shares are transferred to ATLLP at face value i.e. Rs 10 each. Aggregating to Rs 74,000,'' a BSE filing stated. It also said that the deal is done for cash consideration. Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), has transferred 74 per cent shareholding of Mundra Solar Energy Ltd (MSEL) to ATLLP on May 21, 2021, it added. The MSEL is step-down subsidiary of the company and the same has been transferred to ATLLP, which is a wholly-owned LLP of Adani Enterprises Limited, an entity falling under the joint control i.e. Adani Group.

The transaction is done at arm’s length basis and shareholding transferred based on the basis of an independent valuation report. The MSEL is yet to commence its business operations. The MSEL is incorporated to manufacture crystalline silicon solar PV cells, modules and ancillary operations, which is in a similar line of business undertaken by Adani Enterprises Limited through its subsidiary namely, Mundra Solar PV Limited.

This acquisition will bring synergy in its current manufacturing operations and enhance the market share by its brand value, it stated. The authorised share capital of the MSEL is Rs 5,00,000 while the paid-up share capital is Rs 1,00,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021