Martin Group donates Rs 3 Crores worth of COVID- 19 relief materials

On behalf of The Martin Group, Martin Charitable Trust had donated Rs. 3 Crores worth of relief materials for Covid-19. George Marshall, COO - Martin Group handed over 3 Crores worth relief materials to Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru M.K Stalin amidst the presence of Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin, MLA.Photo - httpsmma.prnewswire.commedia1516475TheMartinGroup.jpg PWR PWR

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-05-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 17:21 IST
CHENNAI, India, May 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing pandemic all over the world has impacted many lives. In Tamil Nadu, many people are affected, and the condition has worsened this year. As part of Corporate Social Responsibility, The Martin Group headed by its Founder and Chairman, Mr. Santiago Martin would like to help the people of Tamil Nadu during this distressing time. On behalf of The Martin Group, Martin Charitable Trust had donated Rs. 3 Crores worth of relief materials for Covid-19. This includes 100 units - Oxygen Concentrators, Rs.1.25 Crores worth of life-saving medicines, 400 nos. - 50 litre oxygen cylinders, Oximeters-1000 nos., N-95 Mask- 12500 nos., Hand sanitizers- 10000 nos. and Toothbrush & Paste kit - 5000 nos. each. We are glad to offer our support towards the efforts of the Government of Tamil Nadu to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is appreciable that the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu is proactively engaged and working round the clock to curb the spread of the Corona Virus across the state. Martin Group prays and wishes for the betterment of the Tamil Nadu people during this ongoing pandemic.

Rtn. AKS. Dr. Leema Rose Martin, Managing Trustee, Martin Charitable Trust, Ms. Daisy Martin Aadhav Arjuna, Director, Martin Group, and Mr. M. George Marshall, COO - Martin Group handed over 3 Crores worth relief materials to Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru M.K Stalin amidst the presence of Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin, MLA.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1516475/The_Martin_Group.jpg PWR PWR

