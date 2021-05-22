ARBL Q4 profit up at Rs 259 crore on revenue of Rs 2,103 crore

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (ARBL) on Saturday reported profit before tax of Rs 259 crore in the quarter ended March, up from Rs 178 crore in the year-ago period. Net revenue from operations increased from Rs 1,581 crore in Q4 FY20 to Rs 2,103 crore in Q4 FY21.

This was due to strong volume growth in both automotive and industrial applications across all customer segments. The sectors witnessed better-than-expected demand in the last two quarters of FY21, resulting in emerging industry needs and a stronger market demand.

Consequently, the company kept manufacturing operations at optimum capacity utilisation levels while following strict employee health and safety measures owing to the Covid second wave. "We are working to ensure product availability across all market is taken care of by dynamically managing the supply chain," said Vice Chairman and Managing Director Jayadev Galla.

"We remain focused on preparing ourselves for the future opportunities in both energy storage and mobility energy application by participating in advanced cell technologies and creating sustainable products," he said in a statement. For FY21, the company reported revenues of Rs 7,150 crore as compared to Rs 6,839 crore in FY20 and profit before tax of Rs 873 crore (Rs 841 crore).

Earnings per share for FY21 work out to Rs 37.87. The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share on each unit of Re 1 each fully paid up for the financial year ended March 31. The company supplies automotive batteries under OE relationships to Ashok Leyland, Ford India, Honda, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors.

Its industrial and automotive batteries are exported to countries in the Indian Ocean Rim. (ANI)

