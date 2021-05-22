TVS Electronics reports Q4 net profits of Rs 5.85 cr

Chennai, May 22 (PTI): TVS Electronics, a major player in electronic peripherals, has reported net profits Rs 5.85 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2021.

The city-based company had reported a net loss at Rs 5.69 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2021 net profits stood at Rs 77 lakh as against Rs 39 lakh registered a year ago, TVS Electronics said in a BSE filing on Saturday.

Total revenue for the quarter under review grew to Rs 72.61 crore from Rs 54.95 crore in the same quarter last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2021 total revenues slipped to Rs 226.66 crore from Rs 264.05 crore registered in the same period last year, it said.

