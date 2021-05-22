Left Menu

M&M extends warranty, service period on all vehicles

Amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown across the country, Mahindra Mahindra has extended the warranty and service period not kilometres on its entire range of vehicles till 31st July, MM said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 18:28 IST
M&M extends warranty, service period on all vehicles
Mahindra & Mahindra on Saturday said it has extended the warranty and service period on its entire range of vehicles till July 31 due to lockdown in several states in the wake of the pandemic.

This will be applicable for those customers whose warranty is due to expire between April 1 and May 31, it said. “Amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown across the country, Mahindra & Mahindra has extended the warranty and service period (not kilometres) on its entire range of vehicles till 31st July,” M&M said. The second wave of the pandemic has once again restricted the customers from sending their vehicles for scheduled service maintenance or repairs, said Satinder Singh Bajwa, Senior Vice President and head of sales and customer care, Automotive Division at M&M. “However, in these times of crisis, we stand by them and assure them of utmost support by extending warranty of all eligible vehicles till July 31. We want to offer our customers a hassle-free ownership experience as they will continue to have unrestricted personalized as well as digital & contactless sales and service support,” Bajwa noted.

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

