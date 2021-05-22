SPIC setting up facility to produce medical grade oxygen

Chennai, May 22 (PTI): Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation (SPIC), the flagship company of AM International Group, has stepped up efforts against the surge in COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu.

The efforts include setting up of a facility in Tuticorin to produce medical grade oxygen.

In a statement here on Saturday, the company said it has donated 400 imported oxygen flow meters for use in hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients in Tuticorin district.

''The plant will start producing medical grade oxygen and supply 170 cylinders on a daily basis free of cost to hospitals in and around Tuticorin district,'' the statement said.

The investment for setting up the facility was Rs 1.50 crore, it said.

The company also contributed Rs one crore to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund and another Rs one crore to the Tuticorin District Collector's CSR Fund.

The company's group entities -- Tamil Nadu Petro and Manali Petro - contributed Rs 50 lakh each, the statement said.

''The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is more severe and needs to be fought by all stakeholders. As a responsible corporate, we are committed to support the government and local authorities,'' said the company chairman Ashwin Muthiah. PTI VIJ NVG NVG

