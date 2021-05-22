Left Menu

Guj: 2 oxygen express trains with 52 tons LMO leave for Punjab, Delhi

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-05-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 19:03 IST
Guj: 2 oxygen express trains with 52 tons LMO leave for Punjab, Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Two 'Oxygen Express' trains carrying 52 tons of liquid medical oxygen left from Hazira near Surat in Gujarat for Punjab and Delhi amid the coronavirus outbreak, a Western Railway official said on Saturday. The train that left for Bathinda Cantonment railway station in Punjab on Saturday is carrying 30.17 tons of LMO, while the one that departed on Friday towards Delhi Cantonment railway station has 21.63 tons of the vital gas, a official of WR's Vadodara division said.

He said WR has so far run 40 oxygen express services, including four from Vadodara division, to states like Delhi, UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

On May 20, a total of 450.59 tons of LMO was transported in 24 tankers on four trains from Kanalus and Hapa in Gujarat's Jamnagar for Bengaluru and Delhi, which was the highest volume transported by WR in a single day.

Till May 20, Indian Railways had delivered nearly 12,630 tons of LMO in over 775 tankers to various states, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021