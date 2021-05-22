Left Menu

R K Singh arranges for 50 oxygen cylinders, 50 concentrators for hospitals in Ara

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 19:27 IST
R K Singh arranges for 50 oxygen cylinders, 50 concentrators for hospitals in Ara
  • Country:
  • India

Union Power Minister R K Singh has made available 50 oxygen concentrators and 50 oxygen cylinders for use by hospitals in his parliamentary constituency Ara in Bihar amid the COVID-19 pandemic, his office said on Saturday.

Reinforcing his efforts to help people in his constituency and save lives, the minister of state for power and renewable energy has arranged for 50 oxygen concentrators and 50 oxygen cylinders for use by hospitals in Ara, his office tweeted.

These high quality imported oxygen concentrators and cylinders will be handed over to the district administration in the next two-three days, it added.

Separately, the power ministry said in a statement that the state-run PowerGrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has actively taken up various initiatives for extending timely help to its employees and workers in its offices pan-India.

In a move to make the Rourkela sub-station, Odisha Projects campus 100 per cent COVID-19 free, proactive steps were taken to thwart further rise in coronavirus cases.

A mass RAT (Rapid Antigen Testing) camp was organised on May 19 for sub-station employees, workers and their family members in adjoining localities of Rourkela sub-station.

A mass vaccination camp was also organised at Angul sub-station, where about 100 persons were vaccinated, including employees and family members.

Similar camps have been organised at Baripada, Kaniha and Bolangir sub-stations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021