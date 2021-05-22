Left Menu

New Finnish finance minister promises continuity when she takes office next week

The planned mid-term switch was agreed when Vanhanen took over https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN23F0P6 the position from Katri Kulmuni, who resigned in June 2020 after admitting she had used taxpayers' money to pay for training in public speaking. Saarikko, 37, said her party will formalise the change at the finance ministry on Wednesday and then select a replacement for her as the science and culture minister.

Annika Saarikko, the leader of Finland's Centre Party who will take over as finance minister next week, said on Saturday that there would be no major changes in policy when she replaces her party colleague, Matti Vanhanen. "The policies of the Ministry of Finance will not change much. I think that we have already built many guidelines together with Vanhanen during my party leadership," she told Reuters.

The party announced earlier on Saturday that Vanhanen will step down and be replaced next week by Saarikko, now science and culture minister. The planned mid-term switch was agreed when Vanhanen took over https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN23F0P6 the position from Katri Kulmuni, who resigned in June 2020 after admitting she had used taxpayers' money to pay for training in public speaking.

Saarikko, 37, said her party will formalise the change at the finance ministry on Wednesday and then select a replacement for her as the science and culture minister. The new ministers will be sworn in and begin work on Thursday. Saarikko, who has been a member of parliament since 2011, was elected party leader in September 2020 after she returned from maternity leave, beating Kulmuni in the leadership contest.

The coalition government published its public spending guidelines on April 29 after negotiations that dragged on for more than a week, as Saarikko and her party rejected several of the prime minister's proposals. The five-party, centre-left coalition agreed to cap public spending at 63.8 billion euros with a deficit of 7.6 billion next year, and at 77 billion with a deficit of 8.9 billion in 2023. Saarikko's Centre Party is seen as more fiscally conservative than Prime Minister Sanna Marin's Social Democrats.

Disagreements between the two had raised concerns that the Finnish parliament would not pass the EU's COVID-19 recovery plan, but on Wednesday it was approved with support from all the governing parties as well as one major opposition party.

