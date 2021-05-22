Left Menu

Coronavirus curfew extended till May 31 in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-05-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 21:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Earlier, the UP government had imposed the restrictions till 7 am on May 24. ''The Uttar Pradesh government is committed to safeguard the life and livelihood of people of the state. Keeping this in mind, the policy of partial coronavirus curfew was adopted,” the statement said, adding that the measure gave positive results. ''In this regard, a decision has been taken to extend the partial coronavirus curfew in the state till 7 am on May 31,'' the statement added. Coronavirus vaccination drive, industrial activities and other essential services will continue during the period, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

