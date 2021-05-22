Left Menu

Recommendations for development of industries submitted by business body to Assam CM

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 22-05-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 22:22 IST
Recommendations for development of industries submitted by business body to Assam CM
  • Country:
  • India

A chamber of commerce on Saturday submitted an action plan to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to enhance trade and business activities in the state, a statement said.

A delegation of Indian Chamber of Commerce North-East Initiative presented its recommendations for the short run and long-term period.

The sectors such as agri-horticulture, bamboo technology and marketing, banking, MSMEs, handloom and handicrafts, tourism and healthcare - have been highlighted in the recommendation, the statement said.

The delegation led by Tea Board of India chairman and ICC co-chairman-NER Prabhat Bezbaruah referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' campaign and urged Sarma to facilitate investment and enhance skill development.

It also requested the chief minister to foster innovation, protect intellectual property and build manufacturing infrastructure.

Since the northeastern states share international borders with several neighbouring countries, the futuristic policy of Assam can provide a great advantage to the region, it said.

Stating that there is a ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, the ICC mentioned that the potential of the entire area is still untapped.

As Assam is the largest state in terms of population and gross domestic product in the region, it can take a leadership role in the development of the total area.

The delegation also recommended that a specific area can be identified to set up a ''Diplomatic Zone'' with approval of the Centre to facilitate the opening of consulate or representative offices of foreign countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021