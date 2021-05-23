India needs to learn, improve healthcare after the current COVID-19 crisis: Chetan Bhagat

Noted author Chetan Bhagat has said that India needs to learn and improve its healthcare from the current crisis caused by the devastating spread of coronavirus cases in the country.

Speaking at a gathering organised by the Gulf Maharashtra Business Forum (GMBF) here on Saturday, Bhagat also said that India did not take the vaccines seriously in 2020, unlike other nations.

"This crisis should help India learn its lessons, especially in the healthcare sector. It is ok to make mistakes as long as we accept it," Bhagat said.

"When it (COVID-19) gets over, we must change. We all have changed to an extent. The change will be in the personal sphere, the business sphere and how and what we can learn as a nation. The only good thing about a crisis is a lesson," Bhagat added.

Dr Sunil Manjerakar, President GMBF Global who was also among the speakers, said that his organisation has extended support to around 20,000 people across Maharashtra during the pandemic.

Dr Bu Abdullah, Chairman Bu Abdullah Group of Companies, who was the guest of honour, said we hope and pray that India will emerge from this crisis soon. India's situation of the coronavirus continues to remain the same.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,62,89,290 and the death toll at 2,95,525. The ministry said there are 29,23,400 active cases, while 2,30,70,365 people have so far recovered from the infection.

