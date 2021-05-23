Left Menu

India needs to learn, improve healthcare after the current COVID-19 crisis: Chetan Bhagat

Noted author Chetan Bhagat has said that India needs to learn and improve its healthcare from the current crisis caused by the devastating spread of coronavirus cases in the country.Speaking at a gathering organised by the Gulf Maharashtra Business Forum GMBF here on Saturday, Bhagat also said that India did not take the vaccines seriously in 2020 unlike other nations.This crisis should help India learn its lessons, especially in the healthcare sector.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 23-05-2021 02:13 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 01:58 IST
India needs to learn, improve healthcare after the current COVID-19 crisis: Chetan Bhagat
Speaking at a gathering organised by the Gulf Maharashtra Business Forum (GMBF) here on Saturday, Bhagat also said that India did not take the vaccines seriously in 2020, unlike other nations. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Noted author Chetan Bhagat has said that India needs to learn and improve its healthcare from the current crisis caused by the devastating spread of coronavirus cases in the country.

Speaking at a gathering organised by the Gulf Maharashtra Business Forum (GMBF) here on Saturday, Bhagat also said that India did not take the vaccines seriously in 2020, unlike other nations.

"This crisis should help India learn its lessons, especially in the healthcare sector. It is ok to make mistakes as long as we accept it," Bhagat said.

"When it (COVID-19) gets over, we must change. We all have changed to an extent. The change will be in the personal sphere, the business sphere and how and what we can learn as a nation. The only good thing about a crisis is a lesson," Bhagat added.

Dr Sunil Manjerakar, President GMBF Global who was also among the speakers, said that his organisation has extended support to around 20,000 people across Maharashtra during the pandemic.

Dr Bu Abdullah, Chairman Bu Abdullah Group of Companies, who was the guest of honour, said we hope and pray that India will emerge from this crisis soon. India's situation of the coronavirus continues to remain the same.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,62,89,290 and the death toll at 2,95,525. The ministry said there are 29,23,400 active cases, while 2,30,70,365 people have so far recovered from the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom
3
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
4
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retired

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021