Car drives into crowd in China, killing five - state media

A car drove into a crowd of pedestrians in the northeastern Chinese port city of Dalian, killing five, state media reported on Sunday. A black sedan drove into a crowd of people crossing a street at 11:47 a.m.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-05-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 11:09 IST
A car drove into a crowd of pedestrians in the northeastern Chinese port city of Dalian, killing five, state media reported on Sunday. A black sedan drove into a crowd of people crossing a street at 11:47 a.m. (0347 GMT) on Saturday and fled the scene, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing Dalian's public security bureau.

Four people died at the scene and another was confirmed dead after being sent to hospital, while five who sustained injuries were receiving medical treatment in hospital, according to Xinhua. The driver, surnamed Liu, has been caught and was determined not to have been driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Xinhua said.

Further investigation was underway, it said.

