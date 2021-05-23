Fishing boat crashes near Ullal, crew rescued

A fishing boat that left from the dock here crashed after hitting the shore at Kodi near Ullal in the early hours of Sunday, police sources said.

All the ten crew members on board the boat 'Azan' were rescued by local people.

Advertisement

Sources said the boat, owned by Ashraf of Ullal, left the shore early in the morning.

Five of the fishermen on the boat were in a drunken state when the mishap occurred, they said.

Ullal police have registered a case and investigation is on, the sources said.PTI MVGSS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)